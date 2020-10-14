Advertisement

Wise giving tips: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Every October, countries across the world observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month to increase support and awareness of this disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among U.S. women. In Wisconsin alone, 4,858 new cases of breast cancer were reported in 2017.

Yet, the World Health Organization does offer some promising data, showing the probability of cancer deaths decreasing steadily from 2000 to 2015. While this downward trend is expected to continue through 2030, there is still no cure, and funds are needed to advance research efforts.

There are countless ways to contribute, and consumers help raise millions of dollars for breast cancer research each year, often by purchasing “pink ribbon” items. However, people should exercise caution when they give to ensure their money is being used as advertised. Use these tips from BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance before you donate:

  • Shop smart. Some companies donate a portion of the sale of specific items, designated with pink ribbons or packaging. When shopping for “pink ribbon” items, see if the promotion is transparent about which charity it will benefit and how much of the purchase will be donated. Watch out for vague claims of proceeds benefiting unspecified charities.
  • Check the charity. Charities accredited with BBB Wise Giving Alliance meet the 20 BBB Charity Standards. If you are considering a donation to a charity that is not familiar to you, go to Give.org to view its charity report or find trustworthy organizations to donate to. When researching a charity, pay close attention to its name, as some questionable charities may use names similar to those of established organizations.
  • Participate carefully. Some charities host fundraising events in addition to marketing promotions. If this interests you, gather all the important information before signing up. Is there a participation fee or are you required to sign up a minimum number of sponsors? Always research the charity or group organizing the event before you register.
  • Take action. If your preferred charity is not holding any events or promotions during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, contact them directly to see how you can volunteer or donate on your own time. Every type of contribution helps!

To view charity reports and find more wise giving tips, visit Give.org.

For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002. Consumers also can find more information about how to protect themselves from scams by following the Wisconsin BBB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

