Wisconsinites: What you need to know about Medicare sign-ups during this unprecedented time

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and the current pandemic has made being informed about your Medicare plan benefits more important than ever. The choices made now will have a huge impact on personal health and healthcare coverage in the future.

To help your viewers make an informed decision during open enrollment, Medicare expert Martin Esquivel joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss which benefit plans may be best for them and their circumstances at this time. He was joined by Marie Swanson, a member who accessed the Healthy Pantry benefit through her plan that not only supported her weight loss journey, but also established a plan to maintain a healthy lifestyle so she can participate in the activities that matter most to her.

2021 Medicare Advantage benefit options in Wisconsin include:

Healthy Pantry: Based on qualifying clinical criteria, access to12 sessions per year with a dietitian who can provide nutritional education support as well as monthly delivery of pantry staples (nonperishable items) to help make dietary changes.

Pest Control: Quarterly preventive treatments to regulate or eliminate the intrusion of household pests that may impact a chronic condition.

Health and Fitness Tracker: The member is provided a fitness tracker device as well as membership in programs to promote improved physical and mind fitness.

Service Dog Support: Up to $500 annual allowance to help pay for items used to care for a member’s service dog, such as leashes and vests. The dog must be certified under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Healthy Meals: Up to 16 delivered meals four times each calendar year to support members who are either discharged from an overnight stay at a hospital, have a Body Mass Index (BMI) more than 25 or less than 18 or have an A1C level more than 9.0.

Transportation: Up to 60 one-way trips per year to health-related appointments or to obtain a service covered by the health plan.

Personal Home Helper: Up to 124 hours of an in-home personal care aide for assistance with activities of daily living such as dressing, grooming and bathing.

Assistive Devices: Up to a $500 allowance for safety devices such as ADA toilet seats, shower stools, hand-held shower heads and reaching devices.

Adult Day Center: Up to one visit per week for adult day center services, in order to help older adults in need of supervision and assistance.

