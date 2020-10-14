Advertisement

Wisconsin DHS: 153 patients hospitalized in last 24-hours due to COVID-19

(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 153 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a new one-day record. Other key metrics remained high but backed down slightly from Tuesday’s record numbers.

The state received 14,542 results -- exactly one more test than Tuesday. There were 3,107 new cases (down from Tuesday’s 3,279), for a positivity rate of 21.37% (down from Tuesday’s 22.55%). The 7-day average positivity rate is 21.15%, an all-time high for that average.

There were 28 deaths (down from Tuesday’s 34), the fourth time in seven days the death count was in double digits. The death rate held steady for a third day at 0.97%.

A total 8,754 people, or 5.5% of all confirmed cases, have been hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Wisconsin’s 7-day average is almost 115 COVID-19 hospitalizations a day.

On Tuesday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 959 patients people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 243 in ICU. Both figures are new record highs. The WHA further reported the 8-county Fox Valley region had 141 COVID-19 patients, 11 in ICU, and about 16% of beds at the region’s 13 hospitals immediately available. The 7-county Northeast Region had 148 COVID-19 patients, 58 in ICU, and less than 7% of ICU beds available among its 10 hospitals.

Statewide, 13.6% of ICU beds and 16% of all licensed medical beds were immediately available Tuesday. A field hospital to handle the state’s overflow of patients opened Wednesday at the state fairgrounds. Being called an “alternate care facility,” it will receive COVID-19 patients who still require hospitalization but a lower level of care (see related story).

Active cases, which means a person who tested positive in the past 30 days and hasn’t been medically cleared, is now 19.9%, or 1 in 5 of all Wisconsin’s confirmed cases since that first case on February 5. To date, 158,578 people tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and 31,595 are active cases. There are 125,411 who are considered recovered, which is down to 79.1% of all cases.

For data that include results for every person tested multiple times, visit the DHS website. Even by that measure, the positivity rate is at an all-time high of 10.1%. Action 2 News will continue to emphasize the state’s summary statistics counting each person once no matter how many times they’re tested. This is the standard method used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its federal reporting and is a better indication of the spread of the coronavirus in a community.

