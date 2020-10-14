Advertisement

What to expect if your student gets isolated and quarantined

By Emily Davies
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - As Wisconsin continues to break state COVID-19 records regularly, schools are seeing impacts among their student and staff. What happens when students or teachers need to quarantine or isolate?

While the procedure is a little different at each district, schools are working with their local health departments to figure out those processes. Casey Nye, the assistant superintendent said they are having teachers plan for extended physical absences of students so students who feel well can still participate from home.

“That’s not just a packet of information we send home," he said. "We try to leverage the technology to give as much of a real-time experience as we can for kids, but to let them go in and out whether that’s through applications that we use or for paper-based resources or live stream back into the classroom, but kids are regularly in and out of the classroom and teachers are preparing for both of those worlds.”

Students who do not feel well enough to continue school work then have the opportunity to pop in when they do. Nye said the experience for students in quarantine or isolation is not the same as in the classroom setting, but teachers are focusing on the highest priority information to ensure students in those situations can seamlessly get back into the classroom when they are able to do so.

Teachers who have to be quarantined or isolated have to get a substitute to supervise the students in the physical classroom and to help them with lessons, but teachers are still able to teach from home if they are healthy enough to continue working.

As of Oct. 14, D.C. Everest Area School District across all of its schools has 223 students and 16 staff members quarantined. That is about 4.5% of the district’s total number of students who are attending school fully in-person or through their blended model and of that population the 12 students who have tested positive for COVID-19 represent 0.2%.

