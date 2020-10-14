Advertisement

Wausau West football quarantining due to COVID-19 concerns

Wausau West Football
Wausau West Football
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West’s next two games are being postponed. The Warriors were set to play Hortonville on Friday and Marshfield on Oct. 23.

“It’s a COVID quarantine,” said Wausau West athletic director Brian Miller. “The Hortonville game has been rescheduled to Oct. 30.”

Miller also said that the Marshfield game has yet to be rescheduled.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Prep Highlights 10/13

Updated: 12 hours ago

High School

Prep Highlights 10/13

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Tuesday's prep highlights include volleyball and girls golf.

Volleyball

Prep Highlights 10/12

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT

Volleyball

Prep Highlights 10/8

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Thursday's prep highlights include volleyball.

Latest News

Sports

Wittenberg-Birnamwood football charges on in the wake of tragedy

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Wittenberg-Birnamwood Chargers football team sits at 1-1 on the season. But this year, they’re playing for something much bigger than wins and losses.

High School

Wausau West sends four athletes to State Tennis

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT

High School

Prep Highlights 10/6

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Tuesday's prep highlights include soccer and volleyball.

High School

Prep Highlights 10/6

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT

Football

The D.C. Everest “elite” mentality behind their 2-0 start

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT

High School

Prep Highlights 10/3

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Saturday’s prep highlights include a football thriller between Rosholt and Assumption plus three conference showdowns in volleyball.