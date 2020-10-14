Wausau West football quarantining due to COVID-19 concerns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West’s next two games are being postponed. The Warriors were set to play Hortonville on Friday and Marshfield on Oct. 23.

“It’s a COVID quarantine,” said Wausau West athletic director Brian Miller. “The Hortonville game has been rescheduled to Oct. 30.”

Miller also said that the Marshfield game has yet to be rescheduled.

