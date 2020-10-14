Wausau Common Council votes against bus capacity changes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau City Council voted Tuesday night to keep the COVID-19 capacity limits on the Metro Ride buses. The resolution failed on a 2-9 vote.

Some of the council members said that the resolution should be passed especially since the Wausau School Board decided to start bringing students back for in-person learning.

District three alderman Tom Killian said, “If the school district wants to send the public toward a cliff, it’s not our job to transport them over the edge.”

