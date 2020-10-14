Advertisement

Wausau Common Council approves Winter Farmer's Market relocation

Wausau council approves relocation of the winter farmers market.
Wausau council approves relocation of the winter farmers market.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Common Council unanimously approved a lease agreement with the Wausau are Winter Farmers Market that would move it to 180 East Wausau Ave Tuesday night.

The Wausau Boys and Girls Club would not be able to safely host the market during COVID-19.

The Wausau Barrel House will be moving onto the property soon, but construction will not begin until November.

