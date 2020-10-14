Advertisement

Voters should not expect election results on Election Day, asking voters to be ‘patient’

By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wis. (WBAY) - “I’m anticipating it to be very similar to other elections other than the fact it will take longer to process absentees,” said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.

November’s election will be the third time Wisconsinites have gone to the polls during the pandemic.

Municipal, county and state leaders are asking voters to be patient when it comes to results this time around, saying voters likely wont know, even projected winners, the night of the election.

“Election night results are never official,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin Election Commission administrator. “Never in the history of elections has an election night had official results of an election.”

Whether a candidate declares victory or a party does on election night after following results, it’s important to remember those results are preliminary and aren’t official until weeks after Election Day.

“There’s three levels of certification before results are ever official on election night,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe said each municipality is required to certify results.

“They look at the poll books and make sure they have the same number of signatures as issued ballots on election day, they check the absentee ballot log and reconcile any problems before it’s certified,” said Wolfe.

After being verified by the municipality, those results then go to the county for the same type of verification. After the county certifies the results, they go to the state for one final check to make sure every vote is legal and counted.

“All those things always take almost a month. This election will be no different,” said Wolfe.

But, what will be different this election is the shear magnitude of absentee ballots expected by clerks, which will take time to get through and delay preliminary results. Absentee ballots take longer to process because of the security measures workers have to go through to make sure the ballot is verified and legal.

“Taking time to make sure the ballots are counted and accurately is a good thing. It should take time. It’s appropriate and responsible,” said George Christenson, Milwaukee County Court. “People need to understand that it’s not a cause for concern.”

With the amount of absentee ballots expected in Milwaukee, the county’s election director said it will take about 18-23 hours to process all of them.

“We are anticipating finishing this process between 3-6 am the morning after the election,” said Julietta Henry.

Henry said some of the county’s tabulators can process between 1,000-2,000 ballots an hour, while others only process about 500.

“We do live in this environment where everyone wants instant gratification. While we do have the latest technology and most secure technology, election reporting still takes time and it’s more important to get them right, than fast,” said Christenson. “Be patient and understanding with clerks all across our state, this is a huge task, huge undertaking and people have to understand that.”

To check on your absentee ballot or to see if you are registered, head to myvote.wi.gov.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

World’s Largest Trivia Contest 2020 goes virtual

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Tom Zurawski
The World’s Largest Trivia Contest, broadcast by UWSP WWSP radio station every year, is going to look a little different this time around.

News

UW Stevens Point holds “Zoom-Coming” event for homecoming

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
UW Stevens Point is celebrating this years Homecoming a little differently this year.

News

Keeping football alive

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Citizens concerned about Chief's leave

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Testing mink fur after infection

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Latest News

Agriculture

Minks are being tested for COVID-19 transmission after death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Wisconsin mink farms are keeping a tight leash after animals have tested positive for sars-cov2-Which is what caused covid-19 in humans-But now the mink are being studied to see if the virus affects their fur.

News

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

News

Vilas Co. offering ‘Farmers to Families’ food boxes Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Vilas County officials will be holding a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) ‘Farmers to Families’ food box distribution event on Friday.

News

Deadlines and information to make your vote count

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
Wednesday is the last day for people to register to vote online or through the mail. It is just one of many deadlines voters need to be aware of in order to make their votes count.

News

McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns Oct. 19 will be a procedural vote on a scaled-back aid bill.

News

UWSP celebrating virtual Zoomcoming this week due to pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Week of events wraps up Saturday