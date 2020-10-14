Vilas Co. offering ‘Farmers to Families’ food boxes Friday

ST. GERMAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Vilas County officials will be holding a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) ‘Farmers to Families’ food box distribution event on Friday.

According to the Vilas County Emergency Management director, the event will take place at the St. Germain Town Park pavilion from noon to 5 p.m. Friday.

“We received the “Food Box” offer on Monday morning, asking if Vilas County was interested in receiving 1200 boxes of food,” said Sherri Congleton, Director of the Vilas County Office of Emergency Management. “This project presented itself as a big challenge with a short turnaround time, so we reached out to Feed Our Rural Kids (FORK) to discuss community need in general and project logistics in specific.”

If you want to get a box, officials say you should enter the St. Germain Community Center parking lot coming off of HWY 155 from the East.

The food distribution will be in front of the pavilion. Officials ask that you remain in your vehicle and open your trunk. A volunteer will place the box in the trunk for you. You will then be asked to exit the pavilion parking lot onto HWY 70 and travel either West or East.

“Everyone is eligible, and everyone is welcome to come to the St. Germain Town Park this Friday afternoon and claim one of the twelve hundred boxes of free food,” Congleton said. “These will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.”

The USDA is partnering with farmers, ranchers, specialty crop producers, food processors and distributors, and non-profit organizations to ensure that all Americans have access to the fresh food they need during the COVID-19 national emergency.

For questions regarding the food distribution, please call Vilas County Office of Emergency Management at 715-479-3690.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.