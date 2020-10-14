UW Stevens Point holds “Zoom-Coming” event for homecoming

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - All across the country and right here in north central Wisconsin, universities are getting creative with their homecoming celebrations. UW-Stevens Point is no exception.

This week current and former Pointers are getting to participate in “Zoom-Coming." It runs through Saturday.

During the week, the university has planned a number of online activities. Some of the highlights include: a week long virtual pointer 5k run, walk, roll, Storytime with Mrs. P, featuring actress Kathy Kinney, and Virtual Pointer Bingo with Scott West.

“We really wanted to make sure there was a way for the Pointer family to come together, in a way that was safe," said Laura Gehrman of UWSP Alumni Relations.

“One of the things I think we need right now- just as a world, is ways to connect with each other."

