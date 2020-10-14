UPDATE: Judge halts public gatherings order in Tavern League lawsuit

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A judge has ordered a temporary restraining order halting Gov. Tony Evers' emergency order that limited public gatherings as the state deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Hon. John M. Yackel entered the order Wednesday morning in Sawyer County Court. That’s where the Tavern League of Wisconsin filed its lawsuit seeking to block the emergency order issued by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

It’s unclear what the next step will be. The governor’s administration has not released a statement.

Tavern League President Chris Marsicano says, “The lawsuit asserts that Emergency Order #3 is invalid and unenforceable because it was not promulgated as an administrative rule as required by the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling just five months ago in Wisconsin Legislature v Palm.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Emergency Order #3 directed restaurants and bars and other small businesses to operate at 25 percent capacity through Nov. 6.

Marsicano says the order “targets the hard-working men and women in the hospitality industry.”

“Restaurants, taverns, bars, and supper clubs did not cause this pandemic, but they are systematically facing bankruptcy, closure, and economic ruin. Those of us left cannot survive a reduction of 75% of our customers proposed by Secretary-designee Palm. We do not have the financial wherewithal to survive the blunt force of another business shutdown which have not proven effective and will result in catastrophic losses in the hospitality industry in Wisconsin,” says Marsicano.

Marsicano says he will continue to direct members to follow the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation guidelines on COVID-19 safety.

In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against the state’s original Safer at Home Order, saying Wisconsin Department of Health Service secretary-designee Andrea Palm did not have the power to issue such an order. On a 4-3 vote, the conservative majority at the time ruled that the order was “unlawful” and “invalid.” That left local governments to decide on public health orders.

The makeup of the Wisconsin Supreme Court has since changed. Justice Jill J. Karofsky, considered a more liberal-leaning jurist, won an election to replace conservative Daniel Kelly. In May, conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joined the liberal wing in the dissent.

On Oct. 6, Evers directed Palm to issue Emergency Order #3 that limits public gatherings to no more than 25 percent of a room or building’s capacity. It went into effect on Oct. 8 and was scheduled to remain in effect until Nov. 6.

