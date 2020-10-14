Rib Mountain adds 4 new businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rib Mountain will soon be home to four new businesses.

Construction is underway on Jiffy Lube and Spectrum/Charter store along Rib Mountain Drive, just north of Valley Inn Way. A new Dollar Street store was also recently completed near by. Work also continues at the soon-to-be Culver’s restaurant on Lilac Avenue.

The opening dates for the stores were not immediately released.

