Rib Mountain adds 4 new businesses
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rib Mountain will soon be home to four new businesses.
Construction is underway on Jiffy Lube and Spectrum/Charter store along Rib Mountain Drive, just north of Valley Inn Way. A new Dollar Street store was also recently completed near by. Work also continues at the soon-to-be Culver’s restaurant on Lilac Avenue.
The opening dates for the stores were not immediately released.
