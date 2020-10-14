Pet Project: Meet Brock

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Brock is a 9-year-old German Shepherd mix who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon Co. because he didn’t get along with cats in the house. He is a friendly dog who likes to go on walks and is energetic and playful.

To learn more about Brock, or any other animal available, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810.

