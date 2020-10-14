Advertisement

Marshfield residents concerned about police chief’s paid leave

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield’s Police Chief Rick Gramza is on paid voluntary administrative leave once again, as he continues to be investigated.

Many citizens joined the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and expressed that they are disappointed and concerned with the city’s lack of communication to the public regarding Gramza’s leave. They believe the city needs to be more transparent.

“We have a chief under investigation not once, but twice now on administrative leave. An inappropriate Tik Tok video with sexual overtones all while representing the Marshfield Police Department,” said one citizen.

As concerned citizens of Marshfield filed into city hall to explain their concerns about Police Chief Rick Gramza’s administrative leave, many called for the chief to be let go.

“Terminate Chief Gramza’s city employment, reinstate Officer Beauchamp as a police officer and pay them all back wages and benefits lost,” another citizen said.

Gramza went on voluntary administrative leave in mid-July while being investigated for a more than 10-year-old outside criminal allegation.

Gramza was cleared by July 21 and then went back on leave again in early August.

“I fully appreciate the concern that his paid administrative leave has been in place for more than two months which I realize seems like a long but the Chief will receive his full pay and benefits until further notice while this investigation continues,” Marshfield City Administrator Steve Barg said.

Barg said Gramza has no access to his equipment such as guns, handcuffs, radio, cellphone, or work while the investigation continues, but some people are worried about the direction of the Marshfield Police Department.

“We’re paying a police chief thousands of dollars to do nothing, we’re going to be paying very large settlements to the terminated officers for the injustice that chief Gramza has forced against them. Where does it end?” said a resident.

Multiple members of the city council also expressed their understanding of the public’s frustration and they assured everyone that they don’t know any additional information regarding his case and that anything they do know is confidential.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

'Experiment in Trivia' makes adjustments to accommodate COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

World’s Largest Trivia Contest 2020 goes virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tom Zurawski
The World’s Largest Trivia Contest, broadcast by UWSP WWSP radio station every year, is going to look a little different this time around.

News

UW-Stevens Point holds “Zoomcoming” event for homecoming

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
UW Stevens Point is celebrating this years Homecoming a little differently this year.

News

Keeping football alive

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Citizens concerned about Chief's leave

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Testing mink fur after infection

Updated: 2 hours ago

Agriculture

Minks are being tested for COVID-19 transmission after death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Wisconsin mink farms are keeping a tight leash after animals have tested positive for sars-cov2-Which is what caused covid-19 in humans-But now the mink are being studied to see if the virus affects their fur.

News

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

News

Vilas Co. offering ‘Farmers to Families’ food boxes Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Vilas County officials will be holding a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) ‘Farmers to Families’ food box distribution event on Friday.

News

Deadlines and information to make your vote count

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
Wednesday is the last day for people to register to vote online or through the mail. It is just one of many deadlines voters need to be aware of in order to make their votes count.