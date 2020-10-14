Marshfield residents concerned about police chief’s paid leave

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield’s Police Chief Rick Gramza is on paid voluntary administrative leave once again, as he continues to be investigated.

Many citizens joined the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and expressed that they are disappointed and concerned with the city’s lack of communication to the public regarding Gramza’s leave. They believe the city needs to be more transparent.

“We have a chief under investigation not once, but twice now on administrative leave. An inappropriate Tik Tok video with sexual overtones all while representing the Marshfield Police Department,” said one citizen.

As concerned citizens of Marshfield filed into city hall to explain their concerns about Police Chief Rick Gramza’s administrative leave, many called for the chief to be let go.

“Terminate Chief Gramza’s city employment, reinstate Officer Beauchamp as a police officer and pay them all back wages and benefits lost,” another citizen said.

Gramza went on voluntary administrative leave in mid-July while being investigated for a more than 10-year-old outside criminal allegation.

Gramza was cleared by July 21 and then went back on leave again in early August.

“I fully appreciate the concern that his paid administrative leave has been in place for more than two months which I realize seems like a long but the Chief will receive his full pay and benefits until further notice while this investigation continues,” Marshfield City Administrator Steve Barg said.

Barg said Gramza has no access to his equipment such as guns, handcuffs, radio, cellphone, or work while the investigation continues, but some people are worried about the direction of the Marshfield Police Department.

“We’re paying a police chief thousands of dollars to do nothing, we’re going to be paying very large settlements to the terminated officers for the injustice that chief Gramza has forced against them. Where does it end?” said a resident.

Multiple members of the city council also expressed their understanding of the public’s frustration and they assured everyone that they don’t know any additional information regarding his case and that anything they do know is confidential.

