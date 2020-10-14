Marshfield Clinic Research Institute receives $4 million for rural community COVID-19 study

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Researchers at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute have received a $4 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study the occurrence and impact of COVID-19 in rural communities.

The study will recruit and follow up to 1,500 people of all ages who live in Marshfield and surrounding areas. According to a news release, enrollment, which begins in November, is by invitation only. Participants will be followed weekly for one year to identify new COVID-19 infections, assess risk factors for infection, and describe the spectrum of COVID-19 illness across the lifespan.

“This study will help us understand how the new coronavirus is affecting people in the Marshfield area. The findings will contribute to a more effective public health response, not only in central Wisconsin, but also potentially in rural communities elsewhere,” stated Huong McLean, Ph.D., research scientist at the Research Institute’s Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Population Health and primary investigator on the study.

Study participants will report illness symptoms online or by telephone every week for one year. All participants will collect a nose sample if they develop a COVID-19-like illness. Since the new coronavirus can cause infection without symptoms, about half of the study participants will collect a nose sample every week even if they are not sick. Participants will have three scheduled study visits for a blood draw during the first six months. The blood samples will be tested for antibodies to the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) by the University of Wisconsin-Madison to determine how much of the population has had COVID-19.

The goals of the study are to:

• Estimate the rate of new coronavirus infections in a rural community

• Find out how often people are infected without symptoms.

• Understand how infection risk differs by age group.

• Compare the immune response in people with symptomatic vs asymptomatic infection.

• Learn more about behaviors that may protect people from getting infected

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.