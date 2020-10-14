Advertisement

Lincoln, Langlade and Wood counties receive grants to improve bike, walking paths

(KVLY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has awarded more than $14 million to communities for walking and biking path projects.

Locally, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln and Wood counties are set to receive funding.

According to a news release, the projects strengthen the local economy, improve the quality of life, and protect the environment by supporting non-traditional projects linked to the transportation system.

Antigo will receive $756,096 for the Springbrook Bicycle/Pedestrian Trail. Forty-thousand dollars will go to Tomahawk their bicycle and pedestrian plan. Marshfield will receive $364,616.80 for the Adler Road Trail. And Wood County was awarded $64,000 for a bicycle and pedestrian plan. The Forest County Potawatomi Community will receive $939,688.74 for Phase 1 of the US Highway 8 Shared Pathway.

“Thank you to a broad coalition of representatives from across Wisconsin for helping select projects that will create safer routes to school, stronger communities, and more travel options,” Craig Thompson, WisDOT Secretary-designee stated. “Trails and paths not only support many uses, they grow local economies and improve the quality of life.”

A Statewide Selection Committee reviews the applications and recommends projects for the WisDOT Secretary approval.

The committee includes representatives from the Wisconsin State Senate and Assembly, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Bike Federation of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Counties Association, and WisDOT.

