Advertisement

Gov. Evers says Judge’s capacity decision will be challenged

Gov. Tony Evers urges people to stay at home in new Facebook video
Gov. Tony Evers urges people to stay at home in new Facebook video(Gov. Tony Evers)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has released a new video on Facebook saying a hold put on his order limiting public gatherings will be challenged.

“Today there was a dangerous decision to temporarily put a hold on our order limiting public gatherings. We’ll be challenging that decision. But here’s the bottom line, we have to stay the course. We are at a critical point in the battle against this virus. Yesterday, we had a record-setting date for hospitalization, new cases, and COVID-19 deaths,” Gov. Evers said.

He urged people to stay at home.

“Even the White House agrees. In this week’s report from the state of Wisconsin they said this lack of compliance with these measures will lead to preventable deaths. Here’s the bottom line-- What we are seeing is not inevitable. We control our own destiny here and we do not have to accept rising case numbers and communities spread,” he said.

You can watch the full video here:

Gov. Evers Urges Wisconsinites to Stay Home

Today there was a dangerous decision to temporarily put a hold on our order limiting mass gatherings. We’ll be challenging that decision, but here’s the bottom line: Wisconsinites, stay home. We are at a critical point in the battle against this virus and just because some folks out there want to see full bars and full hospitals doesn’t mean we have to listen. If we want to get back to enjoying our favorite bars and restaurants and events, then we need to stay home. Limit your outings to essential needs and always wear a face covering when you are out and about. Even the White House agrees-- in this week’s Wisconsin report, they said: “Lack of compliance with these measures will lead to preventable deaths.” We can and will get through these hard times if we band together, look out for our neighbors, and put science and public health before politics. That’s what I am going to do, and I hope you’ll join me.

Posted by Governor Tony Evers on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trumps’ teenage son Barron tested positive for coronavirus, had no symptoms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

News

Rib Mountain adds 4 new businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Rib Mountain will soon be home to four new businesses.

News

Sen. Elizabeth Warren to hold events in Madison, Milwaukee this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is headed to Wisconsin this weekend to host two Get Out the Vote events

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Brock

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Brock is a friendly dog who likes to go on walks and is energetic and playful.

Latest News

News

Pet Project: Meet Brock

Updated: 1 hours ago
Brock is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon Co.

News

Celebrating National Cheese Curd Day with facts about the Wisconsin treat

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin shares the varieties of cheese curds and how to enjoy them

News

Wisconsin DHS: 153 patients hospitalized in last 24-hours due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 153 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a new one-day record. Other key metrics remained high but backed down slightly from Tuesday’s record numbers.

Sports

Fiserv Forum to host 2025 regional men’s basketball championship

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Fiserv Forum, in partnership with Marquette University, will host First and Second Round games for the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. the NCAA made the announcement Wednesday.

News

Authorities investigating death at Devil’s Lake State Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Emergency crews responded to the park late Wednesday morning.

News

Lincoln, Langlade and Wood counties receive grants to improve bike, walking paths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has awarded more than $14 million to communities many walking and biking path projects.