Gov. Evers says Judge’s capacity decision will be challenged

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has released a new video on Facebook saying a hold put on his order limiting public gatherings will be challenged.

“Today there was a dangerous decision to temporarily put a hold on our order limiting public gatherings. We’ll be challenging that decision. But here’s the bottom line, we have to stay the course. We are at a critical point in the battle against this virus. Yesterday, we had a record-setting date for hospitalization, new cases, and COVID-19 deaths,” Gov. Evers said.

He urged people to stay at home.

“Even the White House agrees. In this week’s report from the state of Wisconsin they said this lack of compliance with these measures will lead to preventable deaths. Here’s the bottom line-- What we are seeing is not inevitable. We control our own destiny here and we do not have to accept rising case numbers and communities spread,” he said.

