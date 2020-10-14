Advertisement

Ga. Chick-fil-A employee saves child choking in drive-thru lane

‘We are glad everyone is alright’
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.(Source: Chick-fil-A Manchester Expressway, WTVM)
By Alex Jones, WTVM
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Columbus Chick-fil-A employee is being heralded as a hero after saving the life of a child who was choking while in the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru line.

Shortly after lunchtime on Monday, Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie was working in the drive-thru of the Chick-fil-A when he heard frantic cries coming from one of the vehicles in line.

Kokenzie, who is an Eagle Scout and is CPR certified, rushed to the commotion where a father and another customer were attempting to free a child who was choking in the backseat of an SUV. It appeared that the seat belt had become wrapped around the child’s neck.

The child’s father and a second customer were unsuccessful in freeing the child, so Kokenzie and another employee, Zachary Bullock, retrieved a pair of scissors so Kokenzie could cut through the seatbelt and free the child.

“Zack and our team acted quickly in rescuing a child from a life-threatening situation...This could have been far worse, but Zack and others were in the right place, with the right training and the right attitude to potentially save the life of one of our customers. We are glad everyone is alright,” said Alex Vann, store owner and operator.

Kokenzie certainly embodied the Boy Scout motto of “Be Prepared” in this situation.

Copyright 2020 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

National

Facing new fire threat, crews deploy to Northern California

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

News

What happens if your student has to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 patient

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Most students continue learning virtually if exposed

National Politics

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

Health

Life impact of most common form of eczema, called atopic dermatitis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
An educational campaign discusses the most common questions caregivers and patients have surrounding atopic dermatitis.

Latest News

Health

Wisconsinites: What you need to know about Medicare sign-ups during this unprecedented time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Expert offers tips on what to look for in a plan and what benefits are available in Wisconsin.

News

Wise giving tips: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
The Better Business Bureau shares ways you can donate during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, while making sure you are giving to a legitimate charity.

News

Atopic dermatitis symptoms include relentless itching, discomfort in millions

Updated: 1 hour ago
AD is the most common form of eczema in patients 6 and older

News

Completing your Medicare open enrollment correctly to ensure coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
Open enrollment runs from October 15 - December 7

News

How to make sure your breast cancer donations are going to the right charity

Updated: 1 hours ago
BBB says be careful when choosing where to donate money