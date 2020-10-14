Advertisement

Fiserv Forum to host 2025 regional men’s basketball championship

Fiserv Forum (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Fiserv Forum (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(WBAY)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) -Fiserv Forum, in partnership with Marquette University, will host First and Second Round games for the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. the NCAA made the announcement Wednesday.

This marks the second time Fiserv Forum has been selected as a regional site. It will also host First and Second Round games in 2022. Both bids to host these games were a joint effort between Fiserv Forum and Marquette.

“The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is one of the premier sporting events in the country and we’re excited to welcome the tournament to Fiserv Forum twice in a four-year span,” said Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Marquette and we look forward to co-hosting these games in our world-class venue.”

“We are looking forward to hosting the 2022 and 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second rounds with Fiserv Forum,” Marquette Vice President and Director of Athletics Bill Scholl said. “The Bucks have been tremendous partners with the university and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase the arena and city of Milwaukee to college basketball fans from around the country.”

