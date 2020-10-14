Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Showers today, cooler temps tomorrow

Showers likely today, especially north of 29.
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers return on this Wednesday with cloudy skies also dominating. We will not see much sunshine today as this next system works its' way through the area. Temperatures will rise back into the low to mid 50s today. By tomorrow, we are expecting high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and they look to remain there for the rest of the weekend and early part of next week.

Most of the showers will fall north of 29 today, but around Wausau and south, there is still a potential to see a few showers here and there, especially this afternoon.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies take over tomorrow, but this will also come with cooler temperatures. Highs only hit the low to mid 40s starting tomorrow.

The next good chance to see precipitation will be on Saturday. The models are still showing a chance to see some light snowfall for some areas, but they are not in agreement right now. Some show light snowfall north of 29 that may lead to a few isolated slick spots here and there in the morning hours on Saturday. Other models only show rain moving through, keeping us relatively snow-free. We will have a better look over the next few days, but this does not look like a major system at this point. Temperatures will be crucial in what we see fall on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WSAW AM WX 10-14

Updated: 12 minutes ago
WSAW AM WX 10-14

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Rain showers likely on Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
A nice Tuesday. Showers tomorrow

VOD Recordings

Mark Holley's Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
NewsChannel 7 at 5pm recording

Weather

WSAW AM WX 10-13

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
WSAW AM WX 10-13

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Big weather pattern change arrives on Thursday

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
A wet way to start off the week

VOD Recordings

Mark Holley's Forecast

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT
Mark Holley's Forecast

Weather

WSAW AM WX 10-12

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
WSAW AM WX 10-12

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Big changes this week

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Mild today but by later this week, highs only in the 40s.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT