First Alert Weather: Showers today, cooler temps tomorrow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers return on this Wednesday with cloudy skies also dominating. We will not see much sunshine today as this next system works its' way through the area. Temperatures will rise back into the low to mid 50s today. By tomorrow, we are expecting high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and they look to remain there for the rest of the weekend and early part of next week.

Most of the showers will fall north of 29 today, but around Wausau and south, there is still a potential to see a few showers here and there, especially this afternoon.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies take over tomorrow, but this will also come with cooler temperatures. Highs only hit the low to mid 40s starting tomorrow.

The next good chance to see precipitation will be on Saturday. The models are still showing a chance to see some light snowfall for some areas, but they are not in agreement right now. Some show light snowfall north of 29 that may lead to a few isolated slick spots here and there in the morning hours on Saturday. Other models only show rain moving through, keeping us relatively snow-free. We will have a better look over the next few days, but this does not look like a major system at this point. Temperatures will be crucial in what we see fall on Saturday.

