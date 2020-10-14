Deadlines and information to make your vote count

(WSAW) - Wednesday is the last day for people to register to vote online or through the mail. It is just one of many deadlines voters need to be aware of in order to make their votes count.

People can still register in-person at their local municipal clerk’s office through Oct. 30. They can also register at their polling location on Nov. 3. This might not be an option for everyone. Voters with disabilities, health concerns, nursing home residents, homeless residents, or eligible jail inmates may not be able or feel comfortable to physically show up at a clerk’s office or at the polls.

“If you register to vote online, so if you’re able to match your information with what’s on file, you don’t have to provide a proof of residence document because that match serves as proving your residence,” said Meagan Wolfe with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

If you cannot match your information that is on file with the DMV, you can update that information, like changing your name or address, on the DMV’s website, but you do not have to in order to vote.

“Another thing that people get concerned about is if they don’t have their up-to-date address on their driver’s license or their ID. They feel like they need to take care of that before voting," Kristina Boardman, DMV Administrator said. "You don’t need to necessarily do that. You can register at your new address with another piece of mail and your driver’s license. We want you to get it on file with us, but you don’t necessarily need to get a new product with an updated address.”

So far in the north-central region for the last quarter (July-September), the DMV has issued about 35,000 licenses or ID cards, 921 were brand new ID cards for people who have never had one previously. While voters are required to have a photo ID in order to vote, those who are already registered and cannot or are unwilling to provide it at the polls can cast a provisional ballot, which will allow the voter to show proof of ID to the clerk after the polls have closed, but it has to be done no later than the Friday following Election Day. Provisional ballots are not counted until proof of ID is shown.

“If they don’t have an ID for voting, obviously, that is a free process and there’s a number of documents that are needed for that, if you don’t have those documents, they’re not available to you right now, please come in and we will work with you,” Boardman urged. She said they will at least be able to get the voter a receipt once they get the proper documentation, which is a valid form of ID to vote.

Once registered, a person may vote in-person on Election Day or request an absentee ballot.

“Go to myvote.wi.gov. You can check your registration status, you can make sure you’re registered at the right address. You can request your absentee ballot. You can track your absentee ballot,” Wolfe explained. She said they are also adding information about your municipal voting sites and what they offer voters, though this information is only available if that municipal clerk sends the information to the WEC.

For those who do not want to mail their absentee ballot, it can be dropped off at the municipality dropbox if your municipality has one (it must be dropped off at the municipality you vote in). People can also vote absentee in-person at the clerk’s office starting Oct. 20. For those who do want to mail their absentee ballot, it must arrive at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 29.

