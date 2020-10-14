Advertisement

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.(Adam Hunger|AP Photo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III has been cited by Denver police for driving under the influence and speeding.

The Broncos say they’re looking into the matter. Police records show Gordon was driving between 25 and 39 mph over the posted speed limit when he was pulled over in downtown Denver.

The former Wisconsin Badger joined the team last offseason when he signed a two-year free agent contract worth $16 million.

The Broncos didn’t play last weekend because of several coronavirus cases on the Patriots' roster. They were to resume practice on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

