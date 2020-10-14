Advertisement

‘Barkley 2020’: Dog’s political signs make Nebraska neighborhood smile

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everywhere you turn, it seems, there are political signs. But soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of homes all over the Omaha-metro.

Maggie Perrigo works for sign company Curzon Promotional Graphics. That employment background — and all of the political signs she saw in her own neighborhood — gave her an idea.

“I just thought it would be really funny to put my dopey dogs face on a sign that looked like a serious political sign that, you know, a human would want — but it’s my dog’s face," Perrigo said with a laugh.

Well, she did, and her dog Barkley’s sign is making an impression.

Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.
Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.(Leigh Waldman)

“Within a couple of hours, people were walking by and laughing and taking pictures,” she said.

The sign features the 4-year-old boxer’s face and his campaign slogan: “I like cheese.” Perrigo said Barkley is a cheese snob — his favorites are hard cheeses.

“Parmesan, probably. Something a little salty," she said while feeding Barkley cheese on her front porch.

In less than a week’s time, her signs have started a movement.

“A lot of people want their own signs with their own dogs on it," Perrigo said.

Dogs like Lucy, whose sign says she is “begging for your vote”; or like Sergeant, who has a thing for squirrels.

Perrigo said she never intended for her dog’s sign to gain so much attention, but she’s happy it’s making people smile.

“I think it’s really cool that just putting a little yard sign out can make people laugh and think about something else I guess," she said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parents, historic preservation group oppose referendum to demolish, upgrade Wausau school

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
You may have seen the signs around Wausau asking you to vote “no” on the school district referendum on November 3rd. One part of the referendum would combine Grant and Lincoln schools in a new building.

News

CDC awards Marshfield Clinic Research Institute $4M to study COVID-19 in rural areas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Participants will be from 14 area ZIP codes

News

Wausau school referendum controversial for some residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
District says its a good time financially to combine schools, some residents worry about historic landmark schools, class sizes

News

What happens if your student has to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 patient

Updated: 2 hours ago
Most students continue learning virtually if exposed

Health

Life impact of most common form of eczema, called atopic dermatitis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
An educational campaign discusses the most common questions caregivers and patients have surrounding atopic dermatitis.

Latest News

Health

Wisconsinites: What you need to know about Medicare sign-ups during this unprecedented time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Expert offers tips on what to look for in a plan and what benefits are available in Wisconsin.

News

Wise giving tips: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
The Better Business Bureau shares ways you can donate during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, while making sure you are giving to a legitimate charity.

News

Atopic dermatitis symptoms include relentless itching, discomfort in millions

Updated: 3 hours ago
AD is the most common form of eczema in patients 6 and older

News

Completing your Medicare open enrollment correctly to ensure coverage

Updated: 3 hours ago
Open enrollment runs from October 15 - December 7

News

How to make sure your breast cancer donations are going to the right charity

Updated: 3 hours ago
BBB says be careful when choosing where to donate money

News

Gov. Evers says Judge’s capacity decision will be challenged

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Gov. Evers has released a new video on Facebook saying a hold put on his order limiting public gatherings will be challenged.