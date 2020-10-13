Advertisement

Wausau School Board give final approval for return to in-person school plan

The board voted 5-4 to approve the return-to-school plan
The board voted 5-4 to approve the return-to-school plan(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board gave it’s final vote of approval for their return-to-school plan Monday.

The plan, called “Project Relaunch," has students returning to in-person school November 2, with 4K through 5th grade students returning on an every day basis, while secondary school students will return on an alternating day format.

The vote comes after the board voted to move forward with the plan on September 28, but chose to reevaluate decision Monday with more guidance from health officials. They will still continue to reevaluate the situation at each meeting.

The vote was approved by a five to four margin, and followed an hour of discussions. That discussion largely revolved around whether or not children were safer in school than at home.

“At this time, I just don’t think that’s the safe thing to do,” Beth Martin, a board member, said about the decision. She added that she wants to see cases start to drop before making this decision.

“All of those kids that will be in schools will probably be exposed to better numbers,” Dr. Jeff Leigh, who was sworn into the board just minutes before the meeting began, said.

Currently, the school district has 17 students and staff who has tested positive, and 75 in quarantine, according to their online tracker.

When students are in school, the plan is to keep them socially distanced wherever possible. At the elementary level, they plan on keeping students contained in rooms while the teachers travel across rooms. This is aimed to contain spread of the virus beyond the classroom.

They also have a survey out asking parents and students if they intend to remain virtual or return to in-person classes. Around 1,200 students, approximately 25 percent of the students in the district, have yet to respond.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Joe Morgan, Hall of Famer and driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Morgan, the two-time MVP second baseman on the “Big Red Machine” teams in Cincinnati in the ’70s, has died at the age of 77, according to multiple reports.

News

Keeping up with contact tracing in Marathon County

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Crew responded to incident in Town of Schley

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Marathon County Health Dept. on COVID-19 surge: “We’re not doing a very good job of slowing it”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
The Marathon County Health Department says the volume of COVID-19 cases they’re dealing with is worsening. It’s forcing them to get help from the state with contact tracing.

Latest News

News

2 injured, home likely destroyed after explosion near Merrill

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer, Ashley Hommer and Emerson Lehmann
Two people were hurt Monday afternoon, after an explosion left them trapped in a home in the Town of Schley, near Merrill.

News

National Make a Dog's Day: October 22

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Helping last-to-adopt shelter dogs find loving homes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
A nationwide effort established by Subaru to help the last-to-adopt shelter dogs find loving homes.

Deep Bench

Nationwide effort to prevent physician sucides

Updated: 5 hours ago
As the pandemic persists, physicians are becoming increasingly at risk of burnout, mental health issues and unfortunately, suicide.

Deep Bench

Deep Bench: Physician burnout, suicide exacerbated by the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Bridge Street Bridge in Wausau to close temporarily Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Bridge Street Bridge in Wausau will be closed Thursday, October 15.