Wausau Fire Department pink shirt sale goes on with safety precautions

By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department went ahead with its pink T-shirt sale Monday for breast cancer awareness month, with a few modifications for the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the T-shirt is actually going to be a long sleeve.

The department asked that people stay in their vehicles when they buy the shirts

We’re about 75% sold out by now, so we a lot of our members wear the shirts and bring them home for their families. We wear them on duty for the whole month of October. So we did that, and then we had a lot of people preorder. We’ve sold probably 100 shirts today so far," said Matt Tormohlen, Wausau firefighter and paramedic.

Tormohlen said the money from the shirts stays local.

According to the department’s Facebook page, as of 6 p.m., the station was sold out of shirts. It’s unclear if they plan to order more.

