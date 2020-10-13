Wausau Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins to hold grand opening Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The new Dunkin' and Baskin- Robbins store in Wausau will hold an official grand opening celebration with ribbon cutting ceremony, on Friday at 2 p.m.

The store officially opened Monday.

“Our staff has been hard at work training and is eager to match the incredible excitement we have heard from Wausau about this store opening.” Stated Louis Lessor, marketing manager of TMart Operations I, LLC.

The ribbon-cutting is open to the public with COVID safety measures in place to keep everyone safe. The grand opening will conclude on Saturday.

Dunkin' is the world’s leading quick service restaurant serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods. Baskin-Robbins is the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, serving premium ice cream, frozen desserts and beverages.

The Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins location on Bridge Street will employ about 35 and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The store is located at 110 W. Bridge Street.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.