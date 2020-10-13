Veterinary medicine in the age of COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 has changed the way the world operates and has affected the way veterinary medicine is practiced. Like other medical professionals, veterinarians have had to pivot to curbside visits, telemedicine, and adhere to social distancing guidelines when assessing a patient’s health.

This will be one of many timely topics at NAVC’s annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) 2021, the industry’s largest global conference. VMX 2021 will take place January 16-20 Live in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center and, for the first time, virtually anywhere through the new VMX Virtual platform, featuring interactive learning sessions and a unique 3D Expo Hall experience.

VMX provides the forum for veterinarians worldwide to learn and stay abreast of advances in animal medicine that are helping our pets live longer, better quality lives. Veterinary professionals will learn from the world’s most renown veterinary leaders on a wide range of topics including: cardiology; cancer diagnosis and treatment; acupuncture; caring for geriatric horses; neurological emergencies; tackling behavior challenges; medical marijuana and pets; how to conduct ultrasound exams on reptiles, and more.

On Tuesday, Dr. Dana Varble of the NAVC joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss veterinary medicine during the age of COVID-19, advancements in technology, what to expect from VMX 2021 and discuss the unique features and benefits of the event’s first-ever virtual platform.

For more information please visit: www.NAVC.com

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.