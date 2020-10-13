Advertisement

Veterinary medicine in the age of COVID-19

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 has changed the way the world operates and has affected the way veterinary medicine is practiced. Like other medical professionals, veterinarians have had to pivot to curbside visits, telemedicine, and adhere to social distancing guidelines when assessing a patient’s health.

This will be one of many timely topics at NAVC’s annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) 2021, the industry’s largest global conference. VMX 2021 will take place January 16-20 Live in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center and, for the first time, virtually anywhere through the new VMX Virtual platform, featuring interactive learning sessions and a unique 3D Expo Hall experience.

VMX provides the forum for veterinarians worldwide to learn and stay abreast of advances in animal medicine that are helping our pets live longer, better quality lives. Veterinary professionals will learn from the world’s most renown veterinary leaders on a wide range of topics including: cardiology; cancer diagnosis and treatment; acupuncture; caring for geriatric horses; neurological emergencies; tackling behavior challenges; medical marijuana and pets; how to conduct ultrasound exams on reptiles, and more.

On Tuesday, Dr. Dana Varble of the NAVC joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss veterinary medicine during the age of COVID-19, advancements in technology, what to expect from VMX 2021 and discuss the unique features and benefits of the event’s first-ever virtual platform.

For more information please visit: www.NAVC.com

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Field hospital to deal with COVID-19 surge opening Wednesday at State Fair Park in West Allis

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Hospital will accommodate 50 patients at first, but will have a capacity of 500 if necessary

News

Ginseng farmer says spread of COVID-19 negatively impacting business

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Will Hsu says people who continue with gatherings put community businesses at risk

News

Knowing your breast cancer risk with genetic testing

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
If you missed your breast health appointments due to COVID, there are steps to early detection you can do from home, right now.

News

How COVID-19 has changed the way veterinarians care for your pets

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Latest News

News

LIVE: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

News

Knowing if you're at greater risk of getting breast cancer through genetic testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Genetic testing can be done online without having to leave home during the pandemic

News

$50 million granted to stabilize Wisconsin early care, education system

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
An additional $50 million in funding for a new round of Child Care Counts payments was allocated Tuesday for early childhood and education.

News

34 COVID-19 deaths reported, total state deaths exceed 1,500

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a grim milestone Tuesday as the state’s death due to COVID-19 topped 1,500.

News

McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns Oct. 19 will be a procedural vote on a scaled-back aid bill.

News

205K households to receive additional October FoodShare Benefits

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
FoodShare households not currently receiving the maximum monthly benefit amount for their family size will receive additional benefits, bringing them up to that level.