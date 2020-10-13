Trial order for former teacher accused of ‘upskirting’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A judge has ruled there is enough evidence for a former D.C. Everest High School teacher to head to trial.

Travis Greil, 39, appeared by video in Marathon County Circuit Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing the judge made the ruling after hearing testimony from as special agent. Greil is accused of possessing at least 138 ‘upskirting’ videos of children on an electronic device, taken over at least five years' time. He’s charged with 13 counts of child sexual exploitation, 13 counts of possession of child pornography, and 13 counts of invading privacy.

The investigation started on Feb. 12, when a student approached law enforcement saying they thought Greil might be using an iPad to record under their clothing, commonly referred to as ‘upskirting’. When police confronted Greil, Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon said during a court hearing on Feb. 14 he admitted to making the recordings.

He’s expected to enter a plea to the charges on Nov. 4.

