Sign-up begins for Margin Protection Program

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Dairy farmers around the country can begin signing up today to help protect their incomes in 2021. The Margin Protection Program offers dairy farmers protection when the difference between the all milk price and the average feed price falls below a certain dollar amount. Sign-up for this year was down from 2019 as many dairy farmers assumed milk prices would be up this year and they wouldn’t need the program-but all that changed when the Coronavirus became part of the equation. About 30% of all dairies that sign up for the program are from Wisconsin. Sign up will run through December 11th at county farm Service Agency offices.

Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue got in a little hot water recently when he visited North Carolina. During a visit in Mills River, North Carolina, Perdue told the crowd they could get 4 more years of the “decider in chief” if they voted for President Trump. That was ruled a violation of the Hatch Act of 1939 which prohibits civil service employees in the executive branch of government from engaging in any form of political activity. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel says there will be no disciplinary action against the secretary if he reimburses the government for his travel expenses.

Yesterday was Columbus Day so most government offices were closed. That means the Crop Progress report for this week will come out after markets close this afternoon. But one thing we do know is that crop losses in Iowa are mounting because of that Derecho that swept through the state earlier this summer. A new USDA report shows the number of crop acres Iowa farmers won’t be able to harvest this fall is now put at 850 thousand. That’s up 300 thousand from last month’s estimates. Corn yields across Iowa are now pegged at 186 bushels an acre, down from the September estimate of 202.

An organization, not a person is the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. The World Food program is based in Rome and is part of the United nations. The Program specializes in getting food assistance to some of the world’s most dangerous places. Last year the group helped around 100 million hungry and starving people. This they estimate they have already help feed around 135 million starving people because of the expansion of the Coronavirus pandemic.

