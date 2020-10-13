Advertisement

Packers Foundation awards $1.75 million in grants to state nonprofits

237 groups were issued the awards early to help with pandemic relief
(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation has awarded $1.75 million in annual grants to 237 civic and charitable groups statewide, according to a release issued Monday.

Recipients usually received the grants at a luncheon in the Lambeau Field Atrium in December, but due to the pandemic, groups were issued the awards earlier to help with pandemic relief.

“We’re proud to award $1 million through our annual Packers Foundation grants this year, a year in which many nonprofits are seeing a greater need in their communities due to the pandemic,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “So many people from the recipient organizations are on the front lines, and we are inspired by them and honored to help as they continue to serve those in need every day.”

This year grants were specifically awarded to organizations that will direct the funds toward elderly, homeless, human service and hunger needs. The non-recurring grants must be used for the specific program or initiative for which the organization applied. The 2020 recipients will not be eligible to apply again until 2023.

Of the Foundation’s contributions in 2020, 26 grants – totaling $114,000 – were awarded to Brown County organizations. Additional grants, totaling $886,000, were made to 211 other organizations around the state.

The Foundation now has distributed more than $14.43 million for charitable purposes since it was established in 1986.

To learn about where each organization will be focusing the grant dollars and for more information on the grant cycles, please visit packers.com/foundation and navigate to Project/Program Focus Area.

