Officials remind parents to keep kids out of leaf piles on roadways

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

With leaves piled high all around town, officials want to remind parents to be watching where their kids are playing.

Now is that time that a lot of communities are piling their leaves up on or near the road for pick up, taunting kids with nice piles to play in.

The village of Weston wants to remind residents that playing that close to the road has led to disaster in the past, especially on busy roads.

They also discourage driving through leaf piles if you can avoid it.

“Some people just see a pile of leaves they want to drive through it and you don’t know what’s under there. Unfortunately, there’s been incidences where there have been children playing in those leaves and have had some serious injuries and fatalities. I don’t know about anything around this area, but I guess it’s the common sense part of it,” Keith Donner the Administrator for the Village of Weston said.

The public works department of Weston said through their leaf pick up program, they have found things from ticks to animal feces to syringes and beer bottles in leaf piles on the road.

They say if you want to play to steer clear of those premade piles and make your own in the yard.

“If you want to, rake leaves and have your kids playing them. That’s fine. Just don’t do it on the side of the road. Do it in your own backyard,” Michael Wodalski the director of Weston Public Works said.

