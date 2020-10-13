Advertisement

Knowing your breast cancer risk with genetic testing

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but this year many women are taking a different approach to their health. With wellness appointments and mammograms delayed, and lingering concern about going into clinics, the usual conversations about breast cancer risk simply aren’t happening. In fact, according to a recent survey, almost half of women have had medical appointments canceled because of COVID, and that may include mammograms.

Additional findings from a recent Invitae survey include the following:

●       3 in 4 women are more interested in taking steps to improve their long-term health since COVID.

●       79% of women are aware that genetics play an important factor in long-term health.

●       69% of women are interested in having information about a genetic disease that runs in their family and their risk of developing cancer (68%), with 65% concerned about breast, uterine or ovarian cancer.

Knowing if you’re at greater risk can help you make sure you’re getting the right screening and guide treatment for better outcomes. In fact a recent study found that women who had genetic testing before they were diagnosed with breast cancer lived longer. This month you can take action - even at home – to get ahead of your health by understanding your risk.

On Tuesday, genetic counselor Jenna Finley joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to explain why maintaining your health during COVID is more important than ever. She also highlighted the steps you can take from home to assess your risk of cancer – especially breast cancer. Jenna also shared her personal story of finding out about her increased risk for breast cancer and the steps she’s taken to be more proactive for her long-term health.

For more information please visit: www.invitae.com

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Field hospital to deal with COVID-19 surge opening Wednesday at State Fair Park in West Allis

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Hospital will accommodate 50 patients at first, but will have a capacity of 500 if necessary

News

Ginseng farmer says spread of COVID-19 negatively impacting business

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Will Hsu says people who continue with gatherings put community businesses at risk

News

Veterinary medicine in the age of COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Learn the latest news and technological advancements and how they impact our pets.

News

How COVID-19 has changed the way veterinarians care for your pets

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Latest News

News

LIVE: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

News

Knowing if you're at greater risk of getting breast cancer through genetic testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Genetic testing can be done online without having to leave home during the pandemic

News

$50 million granted to stabilize Wisconsin early care, education system

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
An additional $50 million in funding for a new round of Child Care Counts payments was allocated Tuesday for early childhood and education.

News

34 COVID-19 deaths reported, total state deaths exceed 1,500

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a grim milestone Tuesday as the state’s death due to COVID-19 topped 1,500.

News

McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns Oct. 19 will be a procedural vote on a scaled-back aid bill.

News

205K households to receive additional October FoodShare Benefits

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
FoodShare households not currently receiving the maximum monthly benefit amount for their family size will receive additional benefits, bringing them up to that level.