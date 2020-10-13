Ivanka Trump holds conversation with supporters in Hilbert

HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Presidential advisor Ivanka Trump touted her father’s record on the economy and COVID-19 during a conversation with local supporters at Brindlewood Barn in Hilbert.

During the discussion, President Donald Trump’s daughter promised a COVID-19 vaccine would be delivered before the end of 2020.

“So the vaccine, which will be delivered before the end of this year, he accomplished more in six-to-seven months than what would have done in six to seven years just by clearing out bureaucratic hurdles that did nothing for the safety or efficacy of the vaccine,” said Ivanka Trump.

No pharmaceutical companies have gone on record to promise a vaccine by the end of the year. The vaccines are still in trials. Johnson & Johnson recently paused their trial to investigate an “unexpected illness.” The vaccine by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is also on hold for investigation into an illness.

Ivanka Trump in Hilbert FIRST ALERT: Presidential advisor Ivanka Trump holds a conversation with supporters in Hilbert. Posted by WBAY TV-2 on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Ivanka Trump also provided an update on her father’s health after his battle with COVID-19.

“Thank God he’s doing amazing. He’s doing absolutely incredible,” said Ivanka Trump. “He has more energy in one pinky than I think most of us do in general.”

“It was a very scary situation, on a personal level, as a daughter, seeing my father taken to Walter Reed hospital just a little over a week ago. It was very difficult. On a personal level, I know what millions of people here in this country, around the world, have felt in terms of the anxiety and fear when somebody they love contracts COVID,” Trump said.

Trump touted her father’s record on criminal justice reform, trade, and jobs. She said the USMCA trade deal that replaced NAFTA was positive for the people of Wisconsin.

“I think that’s why he’s so loved here, because his economic agenda advances the interests of this great state and are so directly tied to what the people of Wisconsin want and needed to get done, and just wasn’t happening with politicians who have been going to Washington for so long,” Trump said.

According to the White House, Ivanka Trump focuses on “job creation and economic growth” in her role as advisor to the president.

Ivanka Trump also visited TEAM Industries in Kaukauna Tuesday morning. TEAM Industries is an engineering and manufacturing company that makes axles, transmissions and four-wheel drive systems. She said she spoke with workers there who went through apprenticeships and how that landed them high-paying jobs.

Video from #IvankaTrump visit to TEAM Industries in Kaukauna. @AishaLMorales covering the visit today. pic.twitter.com/IZiwY4uqZP — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) October 13, 2020

Ivanka Trump tweeted Monday that she and her team ate at Rye restaurant in Appleton.

Ending the day in Appleton, Wisconsin!



[Hat Tip to our amazing waiter Daniel at the Rye] pic.twitter.com/d1GVydD8ks — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 13, 2020

Ivanka traveled to the Badger State the same day as Vice President Mike Pence. Pence took part in an event at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to campaign in Florida Tuesday.

Biden’s campaign released this statement prior to the Vice President’s visit:

“During his time as the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Vice President Mike Pence has demonstrated that the Trump Administration is woefully incapable of getting the coronavirus pandemic under control. President Trump has shown a reckless disregard for the lives and livelihood of the American people — and nowhere is that more clear than in Wisconsin. As coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths surge across the state, the Trump Administration still doesn’t have a plan to beat the virus. As voters continue to receive their ballots, Wisconsinites have the power to turn the page on President Trump’s failures and chaos. Joe Biden has a plan to defeat this pandemic and build back better than before— by rebuilding the middle class, ensuring the future is made in America by American workers, and finally making access to affordable health care a right for all Americans.”

President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a private fundraiser in Janesville on Saturday, Oct. 17.

A recent Marquette University Law School Poll shows Biden with a 46-41 lead in Wisconsin among likely voters. Biden has maintained the edge over Trump in the last several Marquette polls.

Among WI likely voters, 46% say they will vote for Joe Biden, 41% say they will vote for Donald Trump, 4% for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen in presidential election. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 7, 2020

People are "very dug in on their choices" for president, says @PollsAndVotes — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 7, 2020

In 2016, polls consistently showed Democrat Hillary Clinton leading Trump in Wisconsin into Election Day.. Trump ended up winning Wisconsin’s coveted 10 electoral votes by 47 percent to 46 percent.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.