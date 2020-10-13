Gunsmiths, shooting ranges staying busy during fall hunting seasons

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsinites are hitting the shooting ranges and getting their guns tuned up to make sure that they’re ready for hunting.

“Everybody is gearing up and practicing up so that they can be ready for the hunting season,” President of Ashley Shooting Club Robin Engum.

Shooting clubs have seen a large uptick in activity. The Ashley Shooting Club has seen their membership double with sporting clays.

“Lots of small game hunting going on now. People are coming out and getting ready for the season if you will,” Stevens Point resident Dan Ongna added.

Now that the hunters are busy again, so are gunsmiths.

“With the deer season coming and guys shooting, they are experiencing problems or had one form last year. We’re starting to see those come through the door,” Jake Schira Owner of Gunsmith Jake’s explained.

With the amount of guns being serviced, wait times can be pretty long. So Jake says if you need a gun fixed, bring it in before you need it.

“They don’t bring them in the offseason they bring them when they do go hunting,” he said.

The increase in firearm usage isn’t only from hunting. Some people are shooting more since it’s a sport that’s safe during COVID-19.

“You’re out in the outdoors and you can keep your 6 feet very easily,” Ongna added.

“It’s like golfing with a shotgun," Engum joked.

