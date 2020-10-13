Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Plenty of sunshine this afternoon

A nice overall day, but a strong breeze will persist.
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are starting our Tuesday morning with a good deal of cloud cover overhead. There is around a 20% chance to see a brief, light shower, but most areas will stay dry throughout today. By this afternoon, mostly sunny skies take over for the rest of the day, making for a nice afternoon with temperatures also rising into the mid to upper 50s for most.

The strong breeze that we saw yesterday will linger again today. Expect winds from the south and west at around 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph possible today.

The next chance for showers looks to be on Wednesday. Right now it looks like most of the rain will remain north of 29 tomorrow, but spottier showers are still expected south of 29 tomorrow. Temperatures remain in the mid 50s tomorrow, but it looks like we are in for a cooldown for the remaining days of the week.

Starting Thursday, we can expect low to mid 40s for high temperautures. That trend also looks to linger through the weekend and the early part of next week.

