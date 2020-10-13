34 COVID-19 deaths reported, total state deaths exceed 1,500

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a grim milestone Tuesday as the state’s death due to COVID-19 topped 1,500.

Tuesday, 34 new deaths were reported. It’s the most deaths in a 24-hour period to date in Wisconsin. It brings the state’s overall total to 1,508.

In addition, 3,279 new COVID-19 cases were identified. The state’s active total covid cases are at 30,731. That’s 19.8% of all COVID cases in Wisconsin since testing began in February.

The total number of people listed as recovered from COVID stands at 123,196 -- or 79.3% of total cases.

As of Monday in the north central Wisconsin region (DHS defines this to include Iron, Price, Vilas, Oneida, Lincoln, Taylor, Langlade, Marathon, Clark, Wood and Portage counties) 117 people are hospitalized and 30 are in the ICU. Tuesday data has not yet been released. Fifteen people are hospitalized with COVID-19 results pending.

The state reports 147 more patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Monday afternoon, six more than the previous one-day record set Oct. 7. The state’s 7-day average is up to 113 hospitalizations per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Monday a record 950 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and a record 240 in ICU, according to WBAY-TV.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.