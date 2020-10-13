Advertisement

205K households to receive additional October FoodShare Benefits

(NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 13, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - FoodShare households not currently receiving the maximum monthly benefit amount for their family size will receive additional benefits, bringing them up to that level. The additional October benefits will be available on QUEST cards on Nov. 1, according to a media release. Households will receive a letter notifying them of the additional benefits. Households already receiving the maximum amount will not receive additional benefits.

Under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, states with declared public health emergencies are able to provide FoodShare recipients with the maximum monthly benefit amount that is based on the number of people in their household. Wisconsin families previously received emergency benefits in March, April, May, July, August, and September. There were no emergency benefits in June because the state did not have a declared public health emergency at that time.

Click here to view the Maximum monthly benefit amount.

Here are the 7 things you need to know for Tuesday, October 13, 2020.