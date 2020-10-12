Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Johnson says COVID-19 ‘is not a death sentence’

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, says he never had any symptoms after testing positive Oct. 2 for the coronavirus, declaring that COVID-19 “is not a death sentence.”

More than 152,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the virus, and 1,474 have died.

Wisconsin has seen a spike in cases in recent months, and has been one of the top five states in the country for new cases per-capita.

The Republican Johnson said Monday that while there have been “so many tragedies” for those who test positive, “at the same time COVID is not a death sentence.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Emergency crews responding to incident in Lincoln County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Emergency crews are on the scene of an incident on County Road X in the Merrill area.

News

National Make a Dog's Day: October 22

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Helping last-to-adopt shelter dogs find loving homes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
A nationwide effort established by Subaru to help the last-to-adopt shelter dogs find loving homes.

Deep Bench

Nationwide effort to prevent physician sucides

Updated: 1 hours ago
As the pandemic persists, physicians are becoming increasingly at risk of burnout, mental health issues and unfortunately, suicide.

Deep Bench

Deep Bench: Physician burnout, suicide exacerbated by the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Bridge Street Bridge in Wausau to close temporarily Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Bridge Street Bridge in Wausau will be closed Thursday, October 15.

News

NCHC's new youth behavioral hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Tomahawk organizations launch housing survey

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Multiple organizations in Tomahawk have launched a survey to help determine housing needs in the Tomahawk community.

News

Oneida Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
It’s a time to celebrate and honor Native American histories and cultures.

News

Downhill skiing won’t open at Standing Rocks Park this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Portage County Parks Department will not open Standing Rocks Park downhill ski area for the 2020-2021 season.