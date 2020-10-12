Wisconsin to kickoff Big Ten’s return with Friday night game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Big Ten has announced its game times for its return to college football.

Most of the conference will kickoff on Oct. 24, but Badger fans won’t have to wait that long. UW’s showdown with the University of Illinois, in which the Badgers will be trying to avenge last year’s last second loss to the Illini, will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, while the rest of the conference starts Saturday.

Fans may not be allowed into Camp Randall Stadium for the Badgers home opener this year, but they won’t have to miss the action on their televisions. The Big Ten Network will be carrying the game as well as three more on Saturday, Oct. 24. The full weekend schedule for the Big Ten Network, includes:

DATE GAME TIME (Central) Channel Friday, Oct. 23 Illinois at #16 Wisconsin 7 p.m. BTN Saturday, Oct. 24 Rutgers at Michigan State 11 a.m. BTN Saturday, Oct. 24 Nebraska at Ohio State 11 a.m. FOX Saturday, Oct. 24 Penn State at Indiana 2:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday, Oct. 24 Iowa at Purdue 2:30 p.m. BTN Saturday, Oct. 24 Michigan at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. ABC Saturday, Oct. 24 Maryland at Northwestern 6:30 p.m. BTN

