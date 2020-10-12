Advertisement

Wisconsin to kickoff Big Ten’s return with Friday night game

(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Big Ten has announced its game times for its return to college football.

Most of the conference will kickoff on Oct. 24, but Badger fans won’t have to wait that long. UW’s showdown with the University of Illinois, in which the Badgers will be trying to avenge last year’s last second loss to the Illini, will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, while the rest of the conference starts Saturday.

Fans may not be allowed into Camp Randall Stadium for the Badgers home opener this year, but they won’t have to miss the action on their televisions. The Big Ten Network will be carrying the game as well as three more on Saturday, Oct. 24. The full weekend schedule for the Big Ten Network, includes:

DATEGAMETIME (Central)Channel
Friday, Oct. 23Illinois at #16 Wisconsin7 p.m.BTN
Saturday, Oct. 24Rutgers at Michigan State11 a.m.BTN
Saturday, Oct. 24Nebraska at Ohio State11 a.m.FOX
Saturday, Oct. 24Penn State at Indiana2:30 p.m.FS1
Saturday, Oct. 24Iowa at Purdue2:30 p.m.BTN
Saturday, Oct. 24Michigan at Minnesota6:30 p.m.ABC
Saturday, Oct. 24Maryland at Northwestern6:30 p.m.BTN

College

Only essential personnel allowed at Badger Football home opener

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin- Madison announced Wednesday that only essentially personnel will be allowed to attend the Badger Football season opener at Camp Randall, meaning no family of players or coaches will be able to attend.

News

Longtime UW-Madison football chaplain ‘Father Mike’ passes away at 72

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:03 AM CDT
"Father Mike" dies at 72 years old.

College

College

WIAC suspends sports through calendar year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced that all winter sports events scheduled through Dec. 31 have been suspended.

News

Fitzgerald, Vos urge Big Ten to kick off football season

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin’s top two Republicans added their name to an open letter by a Michigan lawmaker that urges Big Ten officials to reconsider their decision to cancel the fall football season.

News

AP Source: Big Ten working on multiple options for football

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten coaches, athletic directors and medical personnel are working on multiple plans for staging a football season — including one that would have the league kicking off as soon as Thanksgiving weekend.

College

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not effect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Sports

Big Ten announces that the fall season is postponed

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji and Jackson Danbeck
The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that the fall season is officially postponed, saying that the league is now evaluating the possibility of teams playing in the spring.

National

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.

College

WIAC cancels fall conference games and championships

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced on Monday that fall sports conference seasons and championships will be canceled for the 2020-21 academic year.

News

Delayed dreams: Badger athletes continue to prepare for Olympics

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
|
By George Balkeji
From Lake Shore trail to the backyard, and the town pool, you may come across some of our nation's top athletes - like 2018 national champion wrestler, Seth Gross who's pursuing a dream that has been delayed.