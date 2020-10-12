Advertisement

Trump plans visit to Janesville on Saturday

President Donald Trump holds his face mask as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to travel to Janesville on Saturday, two weeks after he canceled a rally for there and Green Bay following his positive coronavirus test.

Trump’s campaign on Monday announced a fundraiser for Janesville on Saturday, with donations beginning at $1,000. No other details about public events, either in Janesville or elsewhere in the state, were announced.

Trump was resuming campaign travel on Monday after he was hospitalized and then quarantined at the White House following his positive test. He was scheduled to hold a rally in Florida on Monday, before coming to battleground Wisconsin over the weekend.

Vice President Mike Pence planned to campaign Tuesday in Waukesha County, touring a manufacturing plant he previously visited with then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2017. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was also slated to be in northeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. Trump’s son Eric Trump had stops in the Milwaukee suburbs and near Janesville on Monday.

Polls show a tight race in Wisconsin, with Democrat Joe Biden holding a narrow single-digit lead, often within the margin of error. Trump carried Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016 and the state is seen as pivotal to both campaigns.

