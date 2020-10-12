Tomahawk organizations launch housing survey

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple organizations in Tomahawk have launched a survey to help determine housing needs in the Tomahawk community.

The City of Tomahawk, Tomahawk Area Chamber of Commerce, Tomahawk Main Street Organization, and Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation, with assistance from UW-Madison Lincoln County Extension, have teamed up to get a better idea of what area residents are looking for when it comes to housing.

“Housing needs in the Tomahawk region affect everything from our economic development and workforce retention to our aging population. We know there are severe gaps in housing availability and look forward to this study helping us to clearly identify those needs in our community,” said Jesica Witte, Executive Director, Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The results of the survey will be used to develop a comprehensive picture of housing needs in the Tomahawk community. The information can be shared with area businesses, real estate developers, and residents.

“Developers, whether they are multi-unit housing developers or business and industry developers need to know a community can support their investments. This study is a great first step in helping us to bring those entities to Tomahawk,” said Witte.

Residents can begin responding to the survey on October 15th. Survey information will be included with municipal utility bills and paper copies are available at the Tomahawk Area Chamber of Commerce, City Hall, and the Tomahawk Public Library. The survey can be accessed at https://go.wisc.edu/eeq5b1 and can be completed using your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

