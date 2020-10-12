Advertisement

Stratford football looks ahead to Amherst

The Tigers are off to a 3-0 start so far
The Tigers are off to a 3-0 start so far
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Stratford is undefeated on the season, and that’s the same way last year’s season started.

Last year though, the season ended in a crushing defeat in the state championship game. But the team isn’t thinking about that, with most of the core players gone from that team.

This year, a fresh start has them ranked number three in division five, with a matchup against number two Amherst next week. After defeating Spencer/Columbus 28-0 Friday, they have some momentum heading into this weekend.

“Two teams we know. Two teams we played last year in the playoffs. So, you know, you have teams that you know and looking at the original schedule when it came out last year---this is week 8 and 9. so then you’re getting ready for playoffs---so this year it’s a whole different thing. We’re just taking it one game at a time,” Coach Jason Tubbs said.

