Nationwide effort to prevent physician sucides

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On April 26, Dr. Lorna Breen, an emergency room physician, died by suicide at age 49. Lorna was head of the emergency department at a hospital in Manhattan, right as the city was being pounded by an onslaught of coronavirus cases. In the span of just three weeks, she treated patients with COVID-19, contracted the virus herself, recovered and went back to work. She and her colleagues worked 24/7 during the peak in New York, with limited personal protective equipment, insufficient supplies, not enough beds and not enough help.

Physicians have the highest suicide rate of any profession, and yet they often find themselves unable to discuss their own feelings of burnout or thoughts of suicide. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to add to this burden and takes a great toll on physicians who have been working tirelessly on the front lines to aid sick patients. As the pandemic persists, physicians are becoming increasingly at risk of burnout, mental health issues and unfortunately, suicide. While there’s a stigma surrounding mental health in our society, it’s compounded when referring to physicians.

The fear of possible license restriction by state medical boards or dwindling referrals from colleagues can make physicians reluctant to discuss their mental health with anyone. The Physicians Foundation’s Vital Signs initiative and the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation are focusing on destigmatizing the negativity around physicians seeking help for their mental health and empowers physicians, their colleagues and loved ones, to check in on one another’s wellbeing. The ongoing pandemic has made the campaign more important than ever.

On Monday, Corey Feist, brother-in-law of the late Dr. Breen, and Dr. Gary Price, President of The Physicians Foundation, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss why it’s difficult for physicians to seek the help they may need, warning signs of potential stress and how we as a nation can help raise awareness of this issue and protect our physicians.

