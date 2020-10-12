Advertisement

Helping last-to-adopt shelter dogs find loving homes

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - National Make A Dog’s Day is celebrated on October 22nd and is a nationwide effort established by Subaru to help the last-to-adopt shelter dogs find loving homes. On this day, pet owners are encouraged to do something special for their pups and share their happy dog in social posts using #MakeADogsDay. How will you celebrate with your dog?

On Monday, Pet Advocate and Puppy Bowl ‘Ruff’-eree Dan Schachner joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss details on this special day, share tips on how to create a special activity for your dog and let viewers know how they can get involved in pet adoption awareness.

Dan’s tips for recognizing “Make a Dog’s Day” include:

· CHAMPION SPECIAL NEEDS DOGS: Recognize special needs dogs, specifically senior dogs, amputees, visually and hearing-impaired dogs, and dogs with physical challenges, by adopting or fostering one of these special pets!

· VOLUNTEER LOCALLY: Spend the day donating your time at a local shelter and spreading the word about the joy of adopting a dog.

· SUPPORT AN ADOPTION-FRIENDLY RETAILER: Subaru and its participating retailers will hold socially distanced in-person and/or virtual adoption events, and donate $100 dollars for every pet adopted this month to 543 local partner shelters across the country.

· HAVE FUN WITH YOUR DOG: Don’t forget to spoil your pup by taking them to their favorite park, indulging them with a special treat or a puppy spa day!

For more information, please visit: www.subaru.com/pets

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Emergency crews responding to incident in Lincoln County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Emergency crews are on the scene of an incident on County Road X in the Merrill area.

News

National Make a Dog's Day: October 22

Updated: 1 hour ago

Deep Bench

Nationwide effort to prevent physician sucides

Updated: 1 hours ago
As the pandemic persists, physicians are becoming increasingly at risk of burnout, mental health issues and unfortunately, suicide.

Deep Bench

Deep Bench: Physician burnout, suicide exacerbated by the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Bridge Street Bridge in Wausau to close temporarily Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Bridge Street Bridge in Wausau will be closed Thursday, October 15.

News

NCHC's new youth behavioral hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Tomahawk organizations launch housing survey

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Multiple organizations in Tomahawk have launched a survey to help determine housing needs in the Tomahawk community.

News

Wisconsin’s Johnson says COVID-19 ‘is not a death sentence’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, says he never had any symptoms after testing positive Oct. 2 for the coronavirus, declaring that COVID-19 “is not a death sentence.”

News

Oneida Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
It’s a time to celebrate and honor Native American histories and cultures.

News

Downhill skiing won’t open at Standing Rocks Park this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Portage County Parks Department will not open Standing Rocks Park downhill ski area for the 2020-2021 season.