Helene’s Hilltop Orchard provides safe pumpkin picking

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) -

Halloween is right around the corner and Helene’s Hilltop Orchard in Merrill wants to help you pick out the perfect pumpkin and feel safe while doing it.

This year the orchard planted pumpkins in three different fields to keep families distanced, and pumpkins clean throughout the season.

“There’s plenty of good ones that are still out there. There’s lots of room, so people are able to socially distance when they’re in the pumpkin patch very well,” Olivia Telschow the owner of Helene’s Hilltop Orchard said

The orchard said they are currently on their last patch and have had great success with the new system.

On top of spreading out their pumpkin fields, the business made many adjustments to their space for the pandemic. Over the last few months, Telschow said they have put thousands of dollars into new entry gates, hand sanitizer, signage, masks, and much more.

The orchard also eliminated all school and nursing home trips for safety, taking out a large portion of their yearly customers.

“We’re taking every little hit with stride. It is what it is; we can only control our own actions, our own thoughts, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do here,” explained Telschow.

Despite setbacks, Telschow has been keeping her head up and said she is so grateful for the customers that have come to visit. She said 97% of them have had no problem abiding by their new rules.

For those not comfortable being out and about but still want their seasonal goodies, the orchard put together an online store and pickup program. You can find that online store here.

Overall Telschow said she is just happy to be up and running, to not only keep her business afloat but give families a little slice of normalcy and a fun place to get away to this fall.

