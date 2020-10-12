First Alert Weather: Showers and storms today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some days we say there is a ‘chance’ for showers and storms, but today hold a much stronger chance for showers and even a weak thunderstorm or two. The majority of the showers and storms will move through the area this morning with around a half an inch to an inch of rain likely for most.

We are not expecting strong to severe storms, but there may be a heavy downpour here and there. By the early afternoon hours, we will start to see the showers and storms tapering off, as the cold front continues to shift to the east. We may even see some sunshine late today.

It will also be a breezy day ahead of us with winds around 10-20mph. We could also see some gusts around 35mph today.

Tomorrow will be a dry day for most, with a small chance to see an isolated shower in the afternoon for some northern communities. The breeze will be back tomorrow however as we are expecting gusts around 30mph again.

Another chance for showers moves into the area on Wednesday, and with cooler temperatures not too far away, we might see a few flurries or light snow showers Wednesday night for our northernmost communities. Accumulation is not expected at this time, but this might be one of the first times this season that you see a few flakes here and there.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.