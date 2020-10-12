Downhill skiing won’t open at Standing Rocks Park this year

PORTAGE CO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Parks Department will not open Standing Rocks Park downhill ski area for the 2020-2021 season.

High water levels on Bear Lake have made it unsafe to operate the tows and provide a safe environment for skiers.

Although the downhill ski area will be closed, Standing Rocks will still offer a number of other outdoor activities this winter. The new Behnke Olson Outdoor Recreation Center will open for cross country skiing, shoe shoeing and fat fire snow biking with 4 more miles of fat tire bike trails and an additional cross county ski loop.

