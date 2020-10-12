Advertisement

Emergency crews responding to incident in Lincoln County

(WJHG)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an incident on County Road X in the Merrill area.

A witness tells Newschannel 7 fire crews and a medical helicopter are at the scene. The sheriff’s office confirms crews from the Town of Russell are there.

Newschannel 7 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more details as we receive them

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

National Make a Dog's Day: October 22

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Helping last-to-adopt shelter dogs find loving homes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
A nationwide effort established by Subaru to help the last-to-adopt shelter dogs find loving homes.

Deep Bench

Nationwide effort to prevent physician sucides

Updated: 1 hours ago
As the pandemic persists, physicians are becoming increasingly at risk of burnout, mental health issues and unfortunately, suicide.

Deep Bench

Deep Bench: Physician burnout, suicide exacerbated by the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Bridge Street Bridge in Wausau to close temporarily Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Bridge Street Bridge in Wausau will be closed Thursday, October 15.

News

NCHC's new youth behavioral hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Tomahawk organizations launch housing survey

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Multiple organizations in Tomahawk have launched a survey to help determine housing needs in the Tomahawk community.

News

Wisconsin’s Johnson says COVID-19 ‘is not a death sentence’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, says he never had any symptoms after testing positive Oct. 2 for the coronavirus, declaring that COVID-19 “is not a death sentence.”

News

Oneida Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
It’s a time to celebrate and honor Native American histories and cultures.

News

Downhill skiing won’t open at Standing Rocks Park this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Portage County Parks Department will not open Standing Rocks Park downhill ski area for the 2020-2021 season.