Bridge Street Bridge in Wausau to close temporarily Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bridge Street Bridge in Wausau will be closed Thursday, October 15.

The closure will begin at 5:00 a.m. Thursday. The bridge will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic. A detour utilizing the Scott Street and Washington Street bridges will be posted. The bridge is expected to reopen to vehicle traffic on Friday at 6 a.m.

The closure is necessary to complete the concrete overlay on the southern lanes on the bridge.

