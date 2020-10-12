Advertisement

Bridge Street Bridge in Wausau to close temporarily Thursday

(WJHG)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bridge Street Bridge in Wausau will be closed Thursday, October 15.

The closure will begin at 5:00 a.m. Thursday. The bridge will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic. A detour utilizing the Scott Street and Washington Street bridges will be posted. The bridge is expected to reopen to vehicle traffic on Friday at 6 a.m.

The closure is necessary to complete the concrete overlay on the southern lanes on the bridge.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deep Bench

Nationwide effort to prevent physician sucides

Updated: 6 minutes ago
As the pandemic persists, physicians are becoming increasingly at risk of burnout, mental health issues and unfortunately, suicide.

Deep Bench

Deep Bench: Physician burnout, suicide exacerbated by the pandemic

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

NCHC's new youth behavioral hospital

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Tomahawk organizations launch housing survey

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Multiple organizations in Tomahawk have launched a survey to help determine housing needs in the Tomahawk community.

Latest News

News

Downhill skiing won’t open at Standing Rocks Park this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Portage County Parks Department will not open Standing Rocks Park downhill ski area for the 2020-2021 season.

News

Trump plans visit to Janesville on Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to travel to Janesville on Saturday, two weeks after he canceled a rally for there and Green Bay following his positive coronavirus test.

News

Wisconsin to kickoff Big Ten’s return with Friday night game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Big Ten has announced its game times for its return to college football.

National

Joe Morgan, Hall of Famer and driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Morgan, the two-time MVP second baseman on the “Big Red Machine” teams in Cincinnati in the ’70s, has died at the age of 77, according to multiple reports.

News

Wisconsin judge upholds mask order for enclosed spaces

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Wisconsin judge on Monday upheld Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate in the face of a conservative challenge

Agriculture

Labor of love: Farmers feed communities through pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
A new poll shows that people are thinking about farmers and their role in our community more than just one day a year.