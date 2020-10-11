Advertisement

WisDOT warns motorists of potential for deer collisions

Last year there were 18,414 reported deer/vehicle crashes in the state
(WDTV)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be wary of deer darting across roadways during the coming weeks as deer/vehicle crashes typically peak in October and November.

“The best strategy to protect yourself and minimize the chance of hitting a deer is to buckle up, slow down and watch the road ahead carefully,” said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety. “Deer can be seen any time of day, but they’re especially active around dusk and dawn.”

The fall months are considered the “rutting” period, or when bucks pursue potential mates, WisDOT says. To avoid collisions with deer, the department offers the following tips to drivers:

WisDOT

Last year there were 18,414 reported deer/vehicle crashes; 556 of those resulted in injuries and nine resulted in deaths, according to WisDOT.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Big changes this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Mild today but by later this week, highs only in the 40s.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

7 Things You Need To Know (10-11-20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
7 Things You Need To Know (10-11-20)

News

NFL celebrates National Coming Out Day (10-11-20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
NFL celebrates National Coming Out Day (10-11-20)

News

Denver Protest Shooting (10-11-20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
Denver Protest Shooting (10-11-20)

Latest News

News

Pumpkin Bonanza!

Updated: 17 hours ago
Pumpkin Bonanza!

News

Police Body Cam Footage Released

Updated: 17 hours ago
Police Body Cam Footage Released

News

Icemaker Cancelled

Updated: 17 hours ago
Icemaker Cancelled

News

Covid Update 2 10/10

Updated: 17 hours ago
Covid Update 2 10/10

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

6PM Sports Block - clipped version

Updated: 20 hours ago
6PM Sports Block